International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha Class IX student collapses on playground, dies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 00:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 00:02 IST
Maha Class IX student collapses on playground, dies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A class IX student died on Friday due to suspected cardiac arrest in the playground of Jain International School in Nagpur, police said. The student has been identified as Pranish Prashant Pahune (15), a resident of Mahal.

"Pranish collapsed on the playground of the school. The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest. After he fell to the ground, he was given first aid and rushed to St Joseph's Hospital, Kalmeshwar Road. Later, he was shifted to Alexis Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said.

He said post-mortem would be conducted on Saturday at Mayo Hospital. A press release from Alexis hospital stated that, on his arrival on Friday at 12:12 pm, Pranish was unconscious and unresponsive for 45 minutes.

"After arrival, his pulse, as well as blood pressure, was not recordable, no cardiac activity seen, pupils were fully dilated and fixed. ECG was done at 12. 13 pm which showed straight line, no activity seen hence declared brought dead," the hospital statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Jet industry's grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

After insisting for 15 years that the superjumbo is the future, Emirates airline has been forced by the demise of the A380 to embrace smaller wide-body jets, resulting in a flurry of manoeuvres between planemakers at this weeks Dubai Airsho...

UPDATE 1-UK Labour leader Corbyn says he would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum

Britains Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he would remain neutral in any second Brexit referendum, so he could credibly carry out the result of the vote and unite the country.Corbyn is vying to become prime minister at a Dec...

UPDATE 1-Portuguese group offered new land to build resort in Brazil - CEO

Portuguese hotel group Vila Gale intends to go ahead with a plan for a beach resort in the Brazilian state of Bahia, but at a new location, its CEO said on Thursday, three days after it dropped a project on disputed indigenous lands. The Tu...

UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu faces calls to quit but is defiant in crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced calls to resign over a corruption scandal on Friday, as senior government colleagues publicly declared support after some signs of cracks in party loyalty.Netanyahu said he would not step down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019