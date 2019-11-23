Jammu gets first exclusive super speciality cancer hospital

American Oncology Institute (AOI), South Asia's leading chain of cancer hospitals, Saturday extended its services to Jammu and Kashmir with the inauguration of its 11th cancer care centre here. The first exclusive super speciality cancer hospital, in partnership with Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences and Hospital (ASCOMS) was inaugurated by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma.

The setting up of the facility is a major relief for cancer patients who had to go outside the Union Territory for specialised treatment. Dulloo said the government is also constructing a state-of-the-art cancer care facility at a cost of Rs 120 crore in Jammu which is expected to be completed within three years.

