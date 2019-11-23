Jammu gets first exclusive super speciality cancer hospital
American Oncology Institute (AOI), South Asia's leading chain of cancer hospitals, Saturday extended its services to Jammu and Kashmir with the inauguration of its 11th cancer care centre here. The first exclusive super speciality cancer hospital, in partnership with Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences and Hospital (ASCOMS) was inaugurated by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma.
The setting up of the facility is a major relief for cancer patients who had to go outside the Union Territory for specialised treatment. Dulloo said the government is also constructing a state-of-the-art cancer care facility at a cost of Rs 120 crore in Jammu which is expected to be completed within three years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UK panel debates situation in Kashmir, calls for India-Pak dialogue
Post-snowfall, Kashmir's only media facilitation centre non-functional
Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked, flights suspended after heavy snowfall in Kashmir
UK panel debates situation in Kashmir, calls for India-Pak dialogue
Restrictions imposed in entire Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Ayodhya verdict: Officials.