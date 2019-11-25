Malnutrition not just issue of poor, prevalent not just in rural India: Smriti Irani

The greatest myths surrounding malnutrition are that it is a problem of the poor and impacts only women and children living in rural parts of the country, Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday said.

Speaking on an event on tackling malnutrition, she said it has been found that people do not realize that locally available food is sufficient to take care of their nutritional needs in many cases.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who was also present at the event, said to tackle the problem there is a need to leverage technology, introduction real-time monitoring and capacity building.

