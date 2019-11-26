International Development News
Development News Edition

Dr Yeshi Dhonden, former physician of Dalai Lama, passes away in Dharamshala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dharamshala
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 13:38 IST
Dr Yeshi Dhonden, former physician of Dalai Lama, passes away in Dharamshala

Dr Yeshi Dhonden, a renowned Tibetan doctor and former personal physician of the Dalai Lama, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday in McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh. He was 92. A family member said that Dhonden complained of respiratory difficulties on Monday, after which they called Dr Tsetan Dorji of Delek Hospital for consultation.

“Aside from the respiratory problem, he had no other health issues. He died at home today at 2:53 am, with family members at his bedside,” the family member said. The cremation will take place on Friday morning in McLeodganj.

Born on May 15, 1927, Dhonden was a practitioner of traditional Tibetan medicine. At the age of 11, he joined the Chakpori Institute of Tibetan Medicine, in the Tibetan capital Lhasa, where he studied for nine years.

After the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1959, he accompanied the 14th Dalai Lama to India and lived in Dharamshala. Dhonden was appointed director and chief medical officer when the Dalai Lama started Men-Tsee-Khang, a charitable institution, in Dharamshala in 1961. He served in that capacity till 1966.

The elderly monk served as the personal physician to the Dalai Lama from 1963 to 1980. Dhonden started his own private clinic in McLeodganj in 1969. He is best known for curing cancer patients, who have shared their testimonies of the success of his treatment.

Last year, the Government of India honoured the elderly monk with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award. He ended his practice in April this year due to advancing age and declining health.

Dhonden has authored three books - Health Through Balance: An Introduction to Tibetan Medicine (1986), Healing from the Source: The Science and Lore of Tibetan Medicine (2000), and The Ambrosia of Heart Tantra (2006).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Mimi' not a serious, preachy film on surrogacy: Kriti Sanon

Actor Kriti Sanon said her forthcoming film Mimi wont be a documentary-style take on surrogacy and deals with the subject in an entertaining, fun manner. Kriti has reunited with her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and co-star Pankaj Trip...

Alembic gets USFDA nod for Silodosin capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Silodosin capsules used in treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration US...

Turkey's Erdogan says interest rates, inflation to fall to single digits -NTV

Turkish interest rates and inflation are on the path to desired levels despite all the pressures and both will fall to single digits in 2020, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying by broadcaster NTV on Tuesday.Speaking to reporters o...

BookMyForex expands services to launch tours and activity reservations

Gurugram Haryana India, Nov 26 ANINewsVoir BookMyForex.com, Indias largest marketplace for foreign exchange and remittances has launched a curated collection of world-class tours and activities booking on its website. Travelers will now be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019