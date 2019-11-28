International Development News
Development News Edition

Treasury developing financing paper on NHI: Tito Mboweni

Mboweni said this when Ministers in the economics cluster appeared before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to respond to oral questions on Wednesday.

Treasury developing financing paper on NHI: Tito Mboweni
Mboweni said the draft paper has not yet been published as it still requires a lot of internal conversations within the National Treasury. Image Credit: Twitter(@tito_mboweni)

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says the National Health Insurance (NHI) will be implemented at a pace that is affordable to the country.

Mboweni said this when Ministers in the economics cluster appeared before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to respond to oral questions on Wednesday.

"The National Health Insurance will be implemented at a pace that is affordable to South Africa.

"Given our current macro-economic outlook and our constrained fiscal environment, full implementation is likely to take longer than initially anticipated," he said.

He said this not long after Parliament tabled the much-anticipated National Health Insurance Bill, which kicked-off public participation on the Bill that was signed off by Cabinet in July.

The Eastern Cape leg of public hearings on the Bill will kick-off tomorrow.

Financing paper on NHI

Responding to questions, Mboweni said the National Treasury is currently developing a financing paper on the NHI.

"The National Treasury has prepared an NHI financing paper, which lays out various scenarios for financing potential shortfalls for the NHI.

"However, there is still a lot that is being discussed between the Minister of Health and myself in order to make sure that we live up to the expectations.

"We are all committed to the NHI and the functioning of the National Health system. And therefore we should do all that we can to support the pace and the timeframes for the implementation of the NHI," he said.

While Mboweni would not be drawn into responding to questions of how much the NHI is expected to cost, the National Treasury announced in its Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement last month that the health coverage roll-out will require an addition R33 billion annually from the 2025/26 financial year.

This would be in addition to the previous estimations contained in the Green and White Papers of 2011 and 2017 respectively, of R74 billion a year.

Mboweni said the draft paper has not yet been published as it still requires a lot of internal conversations within the National Treasury. Once finalized, the paper will be taken to a Cabinet committee, after which it will go to Cabinet.

While this takes place, there will be a simultaneous public participation process.

No need to wait for NHI to improve healthcare

Mboweni said, meanwhile, that there was no need to wait for the NHI to improve the health care system.

"Therefore the NHI idea is to fast-track the process through which the majority of the people can have good healthcare as well.

"This does not mean the confusion that is normally in people's minds, that we have to wait for the implementation of the NHI before we can fix our hospitals; it is not true.

"We have to continue to do the best that we can with the means at our disposal to make sure that our people have good healthcare facilities and they are there so we can make sure there are doctors in the hospitals, there are nurses, that the cleaning staff is there to clean the wards on time, and that there is rubbish collection and that the gardens are well looked after, that there is medication in the pharmacy and that there is proper food for the patients, that the ambulance system works.

"We don't have to wait for the NHI to do that."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Supriya Sule remembers Balasaheb, his wife ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in

As Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray geared up to be sworn in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Thursday said she misses both Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and his wife and their role in her life will alwa...

CORRECTED-Hungary charges Ukrainian captain over deadly boat collision on Danube river

Hungarian prosecutors on Thursday charged the Ukrainian captain of a Swiss cruise liner which sank another boat in May with misconduct leading to mass casualties and 35 counts of failing to provide help in a disaster which killed 27 people....

Sania set for return at Hobart International

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on Thursday confirmed that she will be back to competitive tennis at Hobart International in January 2020, two years after taking a maternity break. The 33-year-old, who last played at China Open in October 201...

Design Cafe Launches Bangalore's Largest Home Interiors Experience Center

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirDesign Cafe, an award-winning home interior brand announced the launch of its second Experiential Center EC in Bangalore located at the Ascendas Park Square Mall, Whitefield. Spread over 5,000 Sq. ft, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019