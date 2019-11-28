International Development News
Agra city to have 10 smart health centres

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agra
  • |
  Updated: 28-11-2019 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 17:59 IST
The city will soon have 10 smart health centres which will provide medical consultation, lab tests and pharmacy services to the patients at affordable rates, an Agra Smart City Limited (ASCL) official said on Thursday. One of the 10 centres, being set up under the Agra Smart City Limited (ASCL) project, is already operational on the premises of the Agra Nagar Nigam (ANN), ASCL Nodal officer R K Singh said.

"Under the initiative to make Agra a smart city, 10 smart health centres will be built for city residents. The back-end support is being provided by ANN. These centres will provide medical consultation, lab tests and pharmacy to the patients at one-fourth to one-third rates as compared to private facilities," Singh told PTI. The other centres will come up at Khandari, Awas Vikas Central Park, Baluganj, Loha Mandi, Shahganj, Transyamuna, Kamla Nagar, Gadha Pada and Tajganj. The total cost of the project is Rs 20 crore, the official said.

The ASCL has tied up with Delhi-based Azel Manufacturing Private Ltd to realize the project, which is coming up under the public-private-partnership model, Singh said. Singh said the ASCL was also giving away Smart Health cards to 50,000 people.

Later, they could be bought at a cost of Rs 100. The patient's complete medical history will be available using the card which can be accessed in any part of the country, the official said. The official said doctors will be offering their services voluntarily at these centres to help the people.

Information about the centres is available on social media, ASCL website and its Twitter handle, Singh said.

