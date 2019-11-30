Deaths due to TB down by 19 pc from 2010-2018: Harsh Vardhan

Deaths due to tuberculosis (TB) have reduced by 19 per cent from 5,57,000 in 2010 to 4,49,000 in 2018, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. The government is committed to end TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target i.e. 80 per cent reduction in incidence and 90 per cent reduction in mortality (base line 2015), he said.

"As per the latest Global TB report, estimated deaths due to TB HIV in India have reduced by 85 per cent from 63,000 in 2010 to 9,700 in 2018," Vardhan said. The total number of deaths due to TB, including TB HIV, have reduced by 19 per cent in India from 5,57,000 in 2010 to 4,49,000 in 2018, he said.

According to the report, the estimated number of new TB cases in India was 26.9 lakh. The total number of notified TB patients increased by 18 per cent in 2018 (21,55,894) as compared to 2017 (18,27,959), it said.

In 2018, about 59 per cent of TB notified cases were from the productive age group of 15 to 44 years, Vardhan said in a written reply, citing the report. The main causes for TB in India are poverty, under-nutrition, poorly ventilated living conditions, air pollution and tobacco smoking.

The incidence of TB has reduced from 217 per one lakh people in 2015 to 199 per one lakh people in 2018. The mortality has reduced from 36 per one lakh people in 2015 to 33 per one lakh people in 2018. To further achieve the targets, the health ministry is implementing a National Strategic Plan (2017-25) by strengthening the existing interventions, and focusing on key initiatives which include early diagnosis of TB patients, prompt treatment with quality-assured drugs and treatment regimens along with suitable patient support system to promote adherence, the minister said.

