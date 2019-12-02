International Development News
Development News Edition

Samoa measles deaths rise above 50, mostly small children

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Apia
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 07:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 07:33 IST
Samoa measles deaths rise above 50, mostly small children
Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

The death toll from a measles outbreak in Samoa climbed to 53, the government said on Monday, as the number of people infected in the small Pacific nation grows by more than a hundred a day. The vast majority of deaths were of children, with 48 under the age of four dying from the disease, according to a government update.

More than 3,700 cases of measles have been recorded in the islands' population of around 200,000, with 198 new cases between Sunday and Monday. Measles cases are rising worldwide, even in wealthy nations such as Germany and the United States, as parents shun immunisation for philosophical or religious reasons, or fears, debunked by doctors, that such vaccines could cause autism.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned in October of a devastating comeback in measles epidemics around the world as the number of reported cases rose by 300 percent in the first three months of this year. Samoa's vulnerability has risen as the number of people becoming immunized declines, with the WHO saying vaccine coverage is only about 31%.

The country, with support from international donors including New Zealand and Australia, has been racing to administer vaccines to children since declaring a state of emergency on Nov. 20 and has vaccinated 58,150 people so far. Schools and universities have been closed and most public gatherings banned in Samoa, located south of the equator about half way between Hawaii and New Zealand. Measles, a highly contagious virus that spreads easily through coughing and sneezing, has been reported in other Pacific nations, including Tonga and Fiji, but there have been no reports of deaths in those countries, which have greater vaccination coverage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL roundup: Ravens sink 49ers on last-play FG

Justin Tucker drilled a 49-yard field goal on the final play of the game Sunday afternoon, giving the Baltimore Ravens a 20-17 home victory for their eighth straight win. Tuckers successful kick was his second of the day and his 38th straig...

Burning Problems of SMEs and Solutions by Neo Bank EZO Banks

Startups, SMEs and MSMEs are very aggressive for growth but have unique problems to address. Manoj Pinjarkar 32, a proprietor of Pinjakar Fabrication works at Mumbai, has grown his business by leaps and bounds in the last 7 years. Earlier h...

Trade Me’s Christmas Kindness Store returns to work with Women’s Refuge

Trade Mes Christmas Kindness Store has returned for 2019 to help make the season a little brighter for Kiwi women and children in the care of Womens Refuge.Trade Me spokesperson Logan Mudge said the inaugural launch of the Kindness Store la...

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

New Zealand owned Fintech company Valocity has won the Global Fintech Start-Up of the Year at the India Fintech Awards.The term Fintech financial technology refers to innovative solutions in digital technology that aim to optimize financi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019