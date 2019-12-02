Left Menu
No conclusive data to establish air pollution as cause of death or diseases: Govt

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 02-12-2019 18:46 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:46 IST
There is no conclusive data available in India to directly establish air pollution as the cause of deaths or diseases, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Air Pollution is one of the many factors affecting respiratory ailments and associated diseases. Apart from the environment, the health of an individual is impacted by food habits, occupational habits, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity and heredity etc, Minister of State for Environment and Forest Babul Supriyo told the Rajya Sabha.

"There is no conclusive data available in the country to establish a direct connection of deaths/diseases exclusively due to air pollution," he said.

