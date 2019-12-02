Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hot weather linked to rise in early childbirth: study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 22:08 IST
Hot weather linked to rise in early childbirth: study

Paris, Dec 2 (AFP) Hot weather can cause a spike in the number of babies being born early, a phenomenon that may harm infant health and is likely to get worse as temperatures climb due to climate change, scientists said Monday. Researchers in California said an average of 25,000 children were born up to two weeks early during warmer than average periods in the United States between 1969-1988 -- equivalent to 150,000 lost gestational days annually.

While it is not certain why mothers appear to go into labour early as the mercury climbs, the authors of the study published in Nature Research Journals said premature births was an issue to be taken seriously. "It is very likely that being born earlier will affect child development and have lasting impacts into adulthood, but more research is needed to confirm this," Alan Barreca, from the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, University of California-Los Angeles.

"Hot weather increases maternal levels of oxytocin, which is a key hormone that regulates labour and delivery. But, the link could be because hot weather causes cardiovascular stress, which might lead to early deliveries," he told AFP. Barreca and a colleague used estimate shifts in daily birth rates from US counties over a 20-year span, a sample including 56 million births.

They found that early birth rates increased by five percent on days where the temperature was above 90 degrees Farenheit (32.2 Celsius), accounting for around one out of every 200 births. With temperatures currently around 1C hotter than pre-industrial averages and set to increase further, Barreca said he was "very concerned" of the potential impacts of greater weather-linked early birth rates in future.

"We predict more than 1 in 100 births will occur earlier than expected in the US by the end of the century," he said. "That number may seem small, but that's much higher than the risks of getting into a car accident."

He pointed out that while air conditioning was likely to provide mothers with protection during hot weather, the technology was energy-heavy, expensive, and largely absent in developing nations. "Some families will experience financial stress even if they are able to use more air conditioning during pregnancy, and financial stress is also bad for children," he said.

Andrew Shennan, professor of Obstetrics at King's College London said that while extremes of temperature have long been linked to the risk of premature delivery, the nature of that link was unclear. "Given the wide variety of temperatures around the world, and that most women have normal pregnancies, this is unlikely to be an important risk factor for any individual," said Shennan, who was not involved in the study. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Donald Trump heads to UK for NATO summit, decries impeachment hoax

US President Donald Trump slammed House Democrats for holding the first Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment at the time when the President will be attending the NATO summit. The do-nothing Democrats decided when Im going to NATO ... ...

UPDATE 4-Italy PM defends reform of euro zone bailout fund but seeks concessions

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told parliament on Monday a contested reform of the euro zones bailout fund was in Italys national interest, but that it should only be adopted as a package alongside other measures.A reform of the European Sta...

Prince Andrew accuser slams 'ridiculous excuses'

An American woman who claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew criticized the royals ridiculous excuses in an interview to be broadcast Monday. The interview was recorded before Andrews own BBC interview, ...

Hyderabad MBA quits job to feed orphans, run food channel

Looking for contentment in work and life, a Hyderabad-based MBA graduate quit his corporate job to feed orphan children, and poor kids in the city and run a viral food channel on a video sharing platform. Khwaja Moinuddin, along with two of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019