Left Menu
Development News Edition

Common cold virus may cross placenta, infect fetus: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 10:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 10:32 IST
Common cold virus may cross placenta, infect fetus: Study

The common cold virus can infect cells derived from the human placenta, according to a study which suggests that it may be possible for the infection to pass from expectant mothers to their unborn children. The researchers, including those from Tulane University in the US, said the placenta -- an organ that develops in the uterus during pregnancy -- acts as a gatekeeper, providing essential nourishment from a mother to a developing fetus while filtering out potential pathogens.

The study, published in the journal PLOS One, noted that this barrier isn't as impenetrable as once believed with recent studies showing how viruses such as Zika can slip through its defences. "This is the first evidence that a common cold virus can infect the human placenta," said study co-author Giovanni Piedimonte from Tulane University.

"It supports our theory that when a woman develops a cold during pregnancy, the virus causing the maternal infection can spread to the fetus and cause a pulmonary infection even before birth," Piedimonte said. From donated placentas, the researchers isolated the three major cells found in the organ -- cytotrophoblast, stroma fibroblasts and Hofbauer cells.

In the lab, they exposed these cells to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes the common cold. They found that while the cytotrophoblast cells supported limited viral replication, the other two types were significantly more susceptible to infection.

The researchers said the Hofbauer cells survived and allowed the virus to replicate inside its walls. Since the Hofbauer cells traveled within the placenta, the researchers suspected these cells could act as a "Trojan horse" and transmit the virus into a developing fetus.

"These cells don't die when they're infected by the virus, which is the problem," Piedimonte said. "When they move into the fetus, they are like bombs packed with virus. They don't disseminate the virus around by exploding, which is the typical way, but rather transfer the virus through intercellular channels," he added.

The researchers speculated that the virus might attack lung tissue within the fetus, causing an infection which may predispose infants to developing asthma in childhood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

12-year-old set to become youngest in Manipur to appear for

A 12-year-old boy, with an IQ score of 141, is set to become the youngest in Manipur to appear for Class X board examination, an official said here. Issac Paullungmuan, a student of Mount Olive School in Churachandpur district, would be si...

UPDATE 1-Biden says Buttigieg 'stole' his U.S. healthcare plan

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden said on Monday that his fast-rising rival Pete Buttigieg stole the former vice presidents healthcare policy proposals, as the two battle for support in the early nominating state of Iowa. Bid...

Cricket-Ganguly wants India to play pink-ball tests in every series

Indian cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly believes pink-ball tests are here to stay and wants the team under Virat Kohli to play at least one such match in every series. India became the last major cricket nation to embrace day-night tests ...

Carcass of crocodile with bullet injury mark found in UP

The carcass of a crocodile with a bullet injury mark was found at Bendighat of the Yamuna river in Tindwari area of Banda district, forest department officials said on Tuesday.The carcass was found on Monday evening. It appears that someone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019