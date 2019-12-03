One more dengue death in Kolkata: Official

A 29-year-old man from West Midnapore district died due to dengue at a private hospital here on Tuesday, a senior health department official said. Bholanath Das died of "severe dengue and multi-organ failure along with systemic hypertension", the death certificate issued by the hospital said.

Two more people lost their lives here because of the vector-borne disease on Tuesday, family members of the deceased claimed. The health department, however, did not confirm the reason behind the two deaths.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in the assembly that the state recorded 27 dengue deaths so far this year. Banerjee said around 44,000 people are affected by the vector-borne disease in the state.

"Around 3,000 doctors, 4,000 nurses and 51,000 government employees are working day and night to tackle the menace. About Rs 475 crore has been allotted to fight dengue," she said. The CM said nearly 85 people died of dengue in 2018 and the state government has been able to bring down the number of deaths this year..

