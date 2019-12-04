Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aspirin can be used to treat migraine: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 12:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 12:59 IST
Aspirin can be used to treat migraine: Study

Aspirin can be used to treat the majority of migraine patients, according to a study which reviewed evidence from 13 clinical trials of the treatment of the condition in more than 4,000 patients. The researchers, including those from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) in the US, said migraine headache is the third most common disease in the world affecting about 1 in 7 people -- more prevalent than diabetes, epilepsy and asthma combined.

They said many patients are not adequately treated for reasons such as limited access to health care providers, and lack of health insurance. The study, published in the American Journal of Medicine, noted that a high-dose of aspirin -- from 900 to 1,300 milligrams -- given at the onset of symptoms, is an effective and safe treatment option for acute migraine headaches.

It said daily aspirin in doses from 81 to 325 milligrams may be effective and safe as a treatment option to prevent recurrent migraine headaches. "Our review supports the use of high dose aspirin to treat acute migraine as well as low dose daily aspirin to prevent recurrent attacks," said Charles H. Hennekens, corresponding author of the study from FAU.

"Moreover, the relatively favourable side effect profile of aspirin and extremely low costs compared with other prescription drug therapies may provide additional clinical options for primary health care providers treating acute as well as recurrent migraine headaches," Hennekens said. The researchers said approximately 90 per cent of migraine sufferers reported moderate to severe pain, with more than 50 percent facing severe impairment or the need for bed rest.

About one in 10 primary care patients present with headache and three out of four are migraine, they said. "Aspirin is readily available without a prescription, is inexpensive, and based on our review, was shown to be effective in many migraine patients when compared with alternative more expensive therapies," said study co-author Bianca Biglione from FAU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK files fresh plea in SC challenging Tamil Nadu local body polls

New Delhi India, Dec 4 ANI Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK on Wednesday filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to stay the Tamil Nadu state local body election notification. The elections are scheduled to be held in t...

Mexican president prays with family of dead US dual citizens

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador prayed for the safety of the country with the relatives of nine U.S. dual citizens slaughtered in northern Mexico last month and assured them at least four suspects have been detained, a family me...

Burnt body of woman found in Bihar's Samastipur, second such

Charred body of a woman was found at a secluded spot in Bihars Samastipur district on Wednesday, making it the second such incident in 24 hours, according to police. The body was found in Dardari Chaur in Warisnagar police station area, sa...

Playoff berths the focus for Cowboys, Bears

Jason Garretts future employment as coach of the Dallas Cowboys is likely dependent on a strong December. Garrett and the Cowboys look to snap a two-game slide and begin a successful finishing kick when they visit the Chicago Bears on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019