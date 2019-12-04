Left Menu
Development News Edition

Introducing peanuts, eggs early to infants may prevent allergy development: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 14:24 IST
Introducing peanuts, eggs early to infants may prevent allergy development: Study

Early introduction of certain foods known to cause allergies -- like peanuts and eggs -- to infants can prevent them from developing an allergy even if the children do not adhere strongly to the diet, a study says. The study, published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, is a continuation from The Enquiring About Tolerance (EAT) study in the UK where over 1300 three-month old infants were recruited and placed into one of two groups.

One was introduced to six allergenic foods (including peanut and egg) from three months of age alongside breastfeeding, and another group was exclusively breastfed for six months. The group which received the allergenic foods was called the Early Introduction Group (EIG), and the one which was only breastfed was termed the Standard Introduction Group (SIG).

The researchers, including those from King's College London in the UK, said among children with food sensitisation at study enrolment, about 34 per cent in the SIG developed food allergy, compared to 19 per cent of the infants in the EIG. The researchers said one-third of the infants who were only breast fed before developed a peanut allergy, versus 14.3 per cent in the EIG.

In the infants who were previously sensitised to egg, 48.7 per cent of them developed an egg allergy in the SIG compared to one-fifth of them in the EIG. According to the researchers, an early introduction of allergenic foods to infants who were not already predisposed to food allergies was not linked to an increased risk of developing a food allergy.

There were no significant differences in the allergy rates between the two groups of infants who were not sensitised to any food at the time of enrolment. "These results have significant implications and are informative when it comes to infant feeding recommendations concerning allergies and the development of new guidelines," said study co-author Gideon Lack from King's College London.

"If early introduction to certain allergenic foods became a part of these recommendations, we also have data that tells us what populations may need extra support when it comes to implementing the recommendations," Lack said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. and China move closer to phase-one trade deal - Bloomberg

The United States and China are moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs to be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal, Bloomberg reported httpswww.bloomberg.comnewsarticles2019-12-04u-s-china-move-closer-to-trade-deal-despite-heate...

Zeta Ropes in Industry Veteran Murali Nair from Visa as President for its Banking Business

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoirZeta, Indias fastest growing fintech company, today announced the appointment of Murali Nair as President for its banking business. Murali will come on board in December 2019. He joins Zeta from Visa Ind...

Govt hopes to construct sewage infra in 69 per cent urban

The government may take two more years till 2022 to achieve the target of constructing sewage infrastructure in 69 per cent of urban areas under the flagship scheme AMRUT, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Rajya ...

UK's Boris Johnson juggles NATO summit with electioneering

Watford UK, Dec 4 AP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is juggling election campaigning with hosting a meeting of NATO leaders, including an unpredictable U.S. President Donald Trump. Johnson is appealing for unity in the fractious 29-na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019