Want to promote Goa as medical tourism destination: Minister

The Goa government wants to promote the state as a "medical tourism destination" as many foreign and domestic tourists come here looking for quality health care, minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday. Private and government hospitals will have to work unitedly towards this, the state health minister said.

Rane said he is planning to meet Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to hold discussion over it. "The government alone cannot do it. We have to encourage private hospitals to work together to ensure that Goa becomes a destination of medical tourism," Rane said at an event hosted by Manipal Hospital.

There are other states which are achieving this, he noted. "Also, people from various states and countries are inquiring with us about our health care facilities. We need to use this opportunity," Rane added..

