GFP questions Goa govt's move to set up pvt medical college

Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday questioned the state government's plan to set up a private medical college attached to the proposed South Goa District Hospital. Stating that similar plans were opposed by the students in the past, the former Goa deputy chief minister sought a discussion over the issue.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, however, accused Sardesai of playing politics over the issue. On Tuesday, Rane had announced that a private medical college will be set up at the proposed South Goa District Hospital in Margao town.

Sardesai, in whose constituency the district hospital project will take shape, said the issue of setting up a private medical college was never discussed in the state cabinet meeting. "The health minister has to answer how he will control the capitation fee in the proposed private medical college.

How many seats would be reserved for Goans," he said. He said the government's proposal to set up private engineering colleges in the state had faced stiff opposition from the students community in the past, following which the plan was dropped.

Rane said the private medical college has been planned as per the policy of the NITI Aayog and the Centre. "The former minister (Sardesai) never raised the issue when he was in the cabinet. Now he is trying to play politics over the issue," the minister said.

He said rules for setting up private colleges have become stricter now and proper regulations need to be followed. "Politics should not be brought in the areas of education and healthcare. Keep them away from politics," the minister said..

