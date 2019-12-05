Medicines supplied to ESI hospital dumped in well in TN

A large quantity of medicines meant to be supplied to ESI hospitals inVirudhungar district were found dumped in a well at Nallammanayakanpatti village near here on Thursday. Authorities said the tablets, injections, drugs etc., had been despatched from the regional ESI office here to a hospital in Virudhunagar district.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the tablets were consumable and have not expired. The officials said there were three ESI hospitals in the district at Virudhunagar, Sivakasi and Sattur, but it was not known immediately as to where it belonged.

The owner of the well noticed the medicines and informed the officials. Officials said a detailed investigation would be conducted and severe action would be taken against those who are responsible for it..

