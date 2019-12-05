Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 25 districts to be covered in vaccination drive

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:57 IST
Maha: 25 districts to be covered in vaccination drive

The second phase of Central government's Indradhanush vaccination drive will cover 25 districts in Maharashtra and benefit 79,000 children and 12,000 pregnant women, an official said on Thursday. State chief secretary Ajoy Mehta has directed health department officials to carry out widespread vaccination drive in an attempt to improve the health of pregnant women and children in the state.

The second phase of Mission Indradhanush will cover 25 districts and benefit 79,000 children and 12,000 pregnant women in the state, a health department official. The vaccination drive will begin this month and continue till March 2020, he added.

"The scheme includes several necessary vaccines prescribed by experts to improve the health and immunity of women and children," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

SC reserves order on DMK plea for delimitation in TN to conduct local body polls

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea seeking a direction to the EC for completing formalities required to carry out delimitation to pave way for local body polls in nine districts of Tamil Nadu. A three-judge bench hea...

EU powers letter to UN on Iran's missiles shows "miserable incompetence -Zarif

Iran said on Thursday a letter from three European powers to the U.N. Security Council accusing Tehran of having nuclear-capable ballistic missiles showed their miserable incompetence in fulfilling their commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal.L...

Kerala State Job Portal to hold employment fair on Dec 7

KeralaState Job Portal, a unique single window facility for job-seekers and employers developed by Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence KASE, is conducting a job fair in association withDe Paul Institute of Science Technology DiST at DiST ...

SC agrees to hear K N Govindacharya's plea for live streaming of Art 370 hearing

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharyas plea seeking live streaming of Constitution bench hearing of batch of pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370. A bench of Chief Justice S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019