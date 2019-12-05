Maha: 25 districts to be covered in vaccination drive

The second phase of Central government's Indradhanush vaccination drive will cover 25 districts in Maharashtra and benefit 79,000 children and 12,000 pregnant women, an official said on Thursday. State chief secretary Ajoy Mehta has directed health department officials to carry out widespread vaccination drive in an attempt to improve the health of pregnant women and children in the state.

"The scheme includes several necessary vaccines prescribed by experts to improve the health and immunity of women and children," he said..

