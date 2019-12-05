Vaccine group announces creation of Ebola vaccine stockpile
London, Dec 5 (AP) The vaccine alliance GAVI announced it would invest USD 178 million to create a global stockpile of about 500,000 Ebola vaccines, a move health officials say could help prevent future outbreaks from spiralling out of control. GAVI is a public-private partnership that includes the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank, among others.
The funding announcement was made Thursday after a meeting of GAVI's board in New Delhi. Since the latest outbreak in Congo was identified last August, health officials have immunised more than 255, 000 people with a recently licensed vaccine made by Merck.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, chair of Gavi's board, called the creation of the Ebola vaccine stockpile a "historic milestone in humanity's fight against this horrific disease". (AP) SCY SCY
