State-run ayurvedic college in Patna to soon have paying ward

A prominent government-run ayurvedic college here is set to have a 'paying ward' at a reasonable rate for patients opting for traditional modes of treatment. The proposal for construction of the ward at Government Ayurvedic College with 20 rooms having attached bathroom and air conditioner was approved at a meeting here of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (patient welfare committee) presided over by its chairman and Patna Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal.

Patna Mayor Sita Sahu, Superintendent of Government Ayurvedic College, Devanand Prasad Singh were among the officials present at the meeting that deliberated on measures to improve amenities in the hospital. The Bihar Medical Services & Infrastructure Corporation (BMSICL) has been asked to set up the 'paying ward' in the hospital building, the officials present at the meeting said.

The hospital, at present, has a general ward with a capacity of 200 beds. The room tariff of the proposed ward would be decided by the state government later, they said, adding, it would be reasonable.

The Government Ayurvedic College sees a daily footfall of 500-600 patients, its superintendent said. The Patna Municipal Corporation's attention has been drawn for prompt action in the event of water-logging at the hospital, so that patients in the OPD do not suffer, the officials said.

The meeting also discussed ways to address the issue of shortage of doctors and para-medical staff at the medical facility..

