Reuters Science News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 02:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Saturday said that an experimental cancer therapy it acquired as part of its $74 billion deal for Celgene Corp produced positive results in a clinical trial. The company said it will apply for U.S. approval for the treatment for a type of advanced blood cancer by the end of the year. Half of lymphoma patients alive three years after Gilead cell therapy treatment: study

Nearly half of lymphoma patients treated with Gilead Sciences Inc's Yescarta were alive at least three years after a one-time infusion of the CAR-T cell therapy, according to data presented on Saturday. Out of 101 patients teated with Yescarta for an aggressive blood cancer known as refractory large B-cell lymphoma in the study, 47 were still alive at least three years later, the data presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting in Orlando showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

