Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 18:30 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Weight-loss surgery between pregnancies tied to better outcomes

(Reuters Health) - Obese women who have weight-loss surgery between pregnancies may be less likely to experience complications like high blood pressure and preterm births in their second pregnancy, a recent study suggests. Researchers examined hospital records from 2002 to 2014 for more than 1.6 million women 15 to 45 years old in New South Wales, Australia. The study focused on 326 women who had bariatric surgery between their first and second pregnancies and 461,917 women who had two pregnancies without a weight-loss operation in between. Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Saturday said that an experimental cancer therapy it acquired as part of its $74 billion deal for Celgene Corp produced positive results in a clinical trial. The company said it will apply for U.S. approval for the treatment for a type of advanced blood cancer by the end of the year. FDA approves Amgen's biosimilar to J&J's rheumatoid arthritis drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Amgen Inc's biosimilar copy of Johnson & Johnson's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Remicade, according to the regulator's website. The biosimilar, Avsola, has the same chemical components, dosage form and strength as Remicade and would treat a range of autoimmune disorders. Bayer reaches agreement to postpone more glyphosate lawsuits for settlement talks

Germany's Bayer has agreed with plaintiffs to postpone its next two U.S. lawsuits over the alleged cancer-causing effects of its glyphosate-based weed killers to allow more time for talks on a settlement. The company, which is facing 42,700 U.S. plaintiffs, is widely expected to eventually buy itself out of the litigation, with analysts currently estimating the size of a future settlement at $8-$12 billion. Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo island tested positive for polio on Friday after being admitted to hospital with a fever and muscle weakness, Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement. Samoa says almost 90% of people vaccinated against measles after deadly outbreak

Samoa said on Saturday nearly 90% of eligible people had been vaccinated against measles as it lifted a two-day curfew imposed amid an outbreak that has killed 65 in recent weeks. There were, however, 103 new cases of measles reported since Friday, Samoa's Health Ministry said it a statement. Half of lymphoma patients alive three years after Gilead cell therapy treatment: study

Nearly half of lymphoma patients treated with Gilead Sciences Inc's Yescarta were alive at least three years after a one-time infusion of the CAR-T cell therapy, according to data presented on Saturday. Out of 101 patients teated with Yescarta for an aggressive blood cancer known as refractory large B-cell lymphoma in the study, 47 were still alive at least three years later, the data presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting in Orlando showed. U.S. recorded 15 cases of measles over the past month

The United States recorded 15 measles cases over about a month as of Dec. 5, taking the total cases for the year to 1,276 in the worst outbreak since 1992, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. The measles outbreak, which began in New York in October 2018, has largely been linked to children who did not receive vaccination. (http://bit.ly/2miVZvw) Swiss approve insurance cover for Novartis, Gilead cell therapies

The Swiss government approved on Friday health insurance coverage for CAR-T cell therapies from Novartis and Gilead Sciences, which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per patient. In this form of therapy, patients' white blood cells are genetically modified to attack cancer cells.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Ranji Trophy: Game time for Test specialists, opportunity and hope for rest

Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara will be looking for some serious game time while wayward talent Prithvi Shaw will aim for redemption in what promises to be an eventful three months of Ranji Trophy starting Monday. The 41-year-old Wasim J...

China releases documentary of ETIM militant attacks amid criticism over Xinjiang camps

China has released a rare documentary showing for the first time some of the deadly attacks conducted by the separatist militant outfit East Turkistan Islamic Movement in Xinjiang, justifying the massive crackdown and detention of thousands...

Bengal govt to sell onions at Rs 59/kg from fair price shops

With the price of onions touching Rs 150 per kilogram in Kolkata, the West Bengal government on Sunday announced it will sell the vegetable at a subsidised rate from fair price shops in the city. Onions will be sold at Rs 59 per kilogram f...

Teen brothers electrocuted in field in MP's Raisen

Two teenage brothers died onSunday after coming in contact with live wire in a field inJamunia Gondakho village in Madhya Pradeshs Raisen district,police saidSandhesh Lodhi 15 and his 13-year-old brother hadclimbed atop a makeshift loft whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019