Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss surgery between pregnancies tied to better outcomes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 02:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 02:26 IST
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss surgery between pregnancies tied to better outcomes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Weight-loss surgery between pregnancies tied to better outcomes

Obese women who have weight-loss surgery between pregnancies may be less likely to experience complications like high blood pressure and preterm births in their second pregnancy, a recent study suggests. Researchers examined hospital records from 2002 to 2014 for more than 1.6 million women 15 to 45 years old in New South Wales, Australia. The study focused on 326 women who had bariatric surgery between their first and second pregnancies and 461,917 women who had two pregnancies without a weight-loss operation in between. Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Saturday said that an experimental cancer therapy it acquired as part of its $74 billion deal for Celgene Corp produced positive results in a clinical trial. The company said it will apply for U.S. approval for the treatment for a type of advanced blood cancer by the end of the year. Malaysia reports the first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo island tested positive for polio on Friday after being admitted to hospital with a fever and muscle weakness, Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement. Samoa says almost 90% of people vaccinated against measles after a deadly outbreak

Samoa said on Saturday nearly 90% of eligible people had been vaccinated against measles as it lifted a two-day curfew imposed amid an outbreak that has killed 65 in recent weeks. There were, however, 103 new cases of measles reported since Friday, Samoa's Health Ministry said it a statement. Congo authorities say Ebola survivor falls ill a second time

An Ebola survivor has fallen ill with the disease for a second time in eastern Congo, the Congolese health authorities said on Sunday, saying it was not yet clear if it was a case of relapse or reinfection. The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has infected over 3,300 people and killed more than 2,200 since the middle of last year, making it the second-worst year on record. Half of lymphoma patients alive three years after Gilead cell therapy treatment: study

Nearly half of lymphoma patients treated with Gilead Sciences Inc's Yescarta were alive at least three years after a one-time infusion of the CAR-T cell therapy, according to data presented on Saturday. Out of 101 patients treated with Yescarta for an aggressive blood cancer known as refractory large B-cell lymphoma in the study, 47 were still alive at least three years later, the data presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting in Orlando showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves early with injury

American Samoa declares measles outbreak, closes schools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Jones leads Packers past visiting Redskins

Another big all-around game from running back Aaron Jones carried the Green Bay Packers to a 20-15 victory against the visiting Washington Redskins on Sunday. Jones led the Packers 10-3 with 134 rushing yards and a touchdown plus six catche...

BRIEF-Beijing orders state offices to replace foreign PCs and software - FT

BEIJING ORDERS STATE OFFICES TO REPLACE FOREIGN PCS AND SOFTWARE - FINANCIAL TIMES Source ...

Teqball-Hosts Hungary dominate world championships

Hungary showed it remains the dominant force in teqball, a hybrid sport mixing football with table tennis, winning the singles and doubles world titles on Sunday.Adam Blazsovics easily won the singles title and teamed up with Csaba Banyik t...

Entertainment News Roundup: Caroll Spinney, who performed Sesame Street's Big Bird, Oscar, dies at 85

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Puppeteer who performed Sesame Streets Big Bird, Oscar, dies at 85Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who brought boyish vulnerability to Big Bird, the towering yellow-plumed character,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019