Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia vaccinating for polio after first case in 27 years

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kualalumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 12:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 12:59 IST
Malaysia vaccinating for polio after first case in 27 years

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Dec 9 (AP) Malaysia began a vaccination campaign in a rural town on Borneo island after a 3-month-old boy was confirmed to have polio in the country's first case of the highly infectious virus in 27 years. The infant from Tuaran town in Sabah state tested positive for vaccine-derived polio virus type 1 on Friday after he was hospitalized with fever and muscle weakness.

He is on respiratory support but his condition is stable, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said in a statement Monday. Malaysia is the second Asian country to have reported a polio case after an outbreak in the Philippines in September.

The World Health Organization says polio, which has been largely eradicated, remains endemic in only Pakistan and Afghanistan. Dzulkefly said tests showed the baby's strain had genetic links to the polio virus detected in Philippines and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the infection.

Malaysia's last polio case occurred in 1992 and the country was declared polio-free in 2000. The health ministry said the strain was believed to have originated from a weakened virus contained in oral polio vaccine that was excreted from the body through feces and possibly spread in an unsanitary environment to those who haven't been immunised.

Dzulkefly said Malaysia switched from oral vaccine to inactivated polio vaccine since 2008, that is given to children via injection in a combination with several vaccines for other infectious diseases including diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus. The government fully halted the use of oral vaccine three years ago, but he stressed the country has not had any reports of vaccine-derived polio cases from the use of over 80 million doses of the oral vaccine.

"The first polio case since Malaysia was polio-free upset us," Dzulkefly said. Vaccination has been stepped up in the infant's home village after investigations showed 25 out of 204 children, aged between 2 months and 15 years, were not vaccinated against polio, he said.

"All of these children are non-citizens and have been given polio vaccines. This activity is being expanded to other risky areas to prevent transmission," he said. Officers are also educating villagers about polio and preventive measures, he said. Tests have been carried out to those close to the infant and from the environment, he said, adding that so far wastewater samplings from six sewage treatment plants in Sabah showed no presence of wild polio virus or vaccine-derived strains.

Health officers are also bolstering surveillance to detect those who has muscle paralysis, a symptom of polio, though none have been detected so far, he said. There is no known cure for polio, which can only be prevented with vaccines. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

20 hours delay in FIR, no prosecution witness, Court lets off doctor accused of raping his patient

A Delhi court has acquitted a doctor of the charge of raping his patient as the FIR was lodged after a delay of 20 hours and the prosecution witness did not turn up in court leaving the victims statement uncorroborated. The court said that ...

Quake in Florence area disrupts Italy's national train network

An earthquake hit north of Florence on Monday morning and led to trains across the country being canceled or severely delayed, including those on the national high-speed line. The tremor hit Italys central Apennine mountains at 3.30 a.m. 02...

Habasit Acquires Namil Belt Industrial Co., Ltd. (NBI) and Korea Belt Services (KBS) in South Korea

Habasit has incorporated our long-standing distribution partners in South Korea as a new Affiliated Company of the Habasit Group. Namil Belt Industrial Co., Ltd. was established in 1978 and has a strong reputation in the Korean market buil...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. With ninth straight loss, Knicks continue grim path forwardWith the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree lit and the Radio City Rockettes kicking into high gear, a grimmer December tradition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019