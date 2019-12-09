Apollo Hospitals to provide cardiac care services in Bahrain

India-based Apollo Hospitals will collaborate with Bahrain Specialist Hospital (BSH) to bring quality cardiac care services to the people of the island nation. The BSH Apollo Heart Center will try to keep heart diseases at bay for 1.5 million people, which is the number one cause for deaths in Bahrain, according to an official statement here.

The Apollo Hospitals Group treats more than 60,000 Gulf Cooperation Council citizens annually in India,it said. Chairman of Bahrain Supreme Council of Health Lt General Doctor Shaikh Mohamed Bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa, said, "Calorie and cholesterol consumption has risen dramatically to alarming proportions. This combined with a more sedentary lifestyle has contributed to an increasing incidence and prevalence of heart diseases." PTI IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)