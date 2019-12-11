Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: Govt announces pneumococcal vaccines for infants

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 17:30 IST
Goa: Govt announces pneumococcal vaccines for infants

Newborns in Goa will now be administered pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCV) to bring down the infant mortality rate in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said the cabinet has approved the introduction of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine as per guidelines of UNICEF to reduce infant mortality in the state.

"This vaccine will be administered in three doses including two regular and a booster one," Sawant said. Two primary doses will be administered between six to 14 weeks of the child's birth, while the booster dose will be given when the baby is nine months old.

"The state cabinet has approved Rs 1.21 crore for the vaccination programme, which will be implemented throughout the state," Sawant said. State health minister Vishwajit Rane said, "Goa will now be the first state in India to introduce this vaccine, which will help us focus on our mission of a healthy Goa." According to the state health department, the vaccine caters to diseases caused by streptococcus pneumoniae, including pneumonia, meningitis, among others.

In 2005, World Health Organisation estimated that 0.7 to 1 million children below five years of age die of pneumococcal disease and most of them are from developing countries..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda scraps tax on sanitary pads to aid poor girls

Rwanda announced Wednesday it was scrapping an 18 percent value-added tax on sanitary pads to make them cheaper for girls who are often forced to skip school during their periods. The country becomes the latest to drop the controversial tax...

WRAPUP 1-Thunberg berates global elite for "creative PR" in climate fight

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg accused world political and business leaders of being more concerned with their own image than taking aggressive action in the fight against climate change at a United Nations summit on Wednesday.Dele...

8-9 lakh Tamils from Sri Lanka were given Indian citizenship in past, says Home Minister.

8-9 lakh Tamils from Sri Lanka were given Indian citizenship in past, says Home Minister....

Prashant Kishor fires a fresh salvo at JD(U), seeks to remind

A recalcitrant JDU national vice president Prashant Kishor on Wednesday stuck to his guns, stating that the party- headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar- should have spared a moment for all those who reposed their faith and trust in i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019