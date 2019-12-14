Left Menu
Development News Edition

Children with autism lack applied behaviour analysis therapists for treatment: Study

As the number of cases suffering from autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is increasing, a recent study says how insufficient is the supply of certified applied behaviour analysis (ABA) providers to meet the needs of children with autism.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 17:09 IST
Children with autism lack applied behaviour analysis therapists for treatment: Study
The rising prevalence of ASD underscores the importance of access to evidence-based interventions such as ABA.. Image Credit: ANI

As the number of cases suffering from autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is increasing, a recent study says how insufficient is the supply of certified applied behaviour analysis (ABA) providers to meet the needs of children with autism. The study has found that there is substantial variation across states and regions. For instance, the per capita supply of certified ABA providers is substantially higher in the Northeast than in any other region in the USA.

The study was published in the journal Psychiatric Services. The rising prevalence of ASD underscores the importance of access to evidence-based interventions such as ABA. An estimated one in 59 children had ASD in 2014, up from one in 125 a decade earlier, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

ABA uses behavioural learning principles to help children with ASD increase positive behaviours and social interactions and decrease problematic behaviours. It is the recommended treatment for children with autism and is supported by more than 30 years of research. ABA is most effective when it is started at early childhood and the therapy is provided between 20 and 40 hours per week.

Study authors Yidan Xue Zhang, MC, and Janet R Cummings, PhD, with the Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University, Atlanta, compared the per capita supply of certified ABA providers in each state with a benchmark established using the board's guidelines. They found that the per capita supply of certified ABA providers fell below the benchmark in 49 states. The supply was highest in the Northeast, which included the top seven states in the US based on per capita ABA providers.

In the Midwest, however, no state had more than one-third of the minimum number of ABA providers needed for the number of children with autism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Bucks roll on, flatten Cavs for 18th straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

Crawford crushes Kavaliauskas in ninth round to retain WBO title

Los Angeles, Dec 15 AFP Terence Crawford survived some early jitters to retain his WBO welterweight title with a ninth round knockout of former Olympian Egidijus Kavaliauskas at Madison Square Garden. Crawford, who improved to 36-0 with 27 ...

Love Actually' dance sequence was 'most excruciating', says Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant says the most excruciating moment from his 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually was the dance sequence that he had to perform. The British star featured as David, the UK Prime Minister, in the ensemble comedy. He had one of the mos...

Seven years on, despair shrouds Nirbhaya's convict's home - and colony

Narrow, steep and blue, its a stairway to despair at the end of which lives a mother, caught between the horror of her son being convicted in the gangrape and murder of a woman known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one, and the des...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019