Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers discover new mechanism in genetics to treat little hearts

Heart is known as the pump to the body, which works in co-ordination with valves divided in between the left and the right ventricle. Researchers have discovered a new mechanism involved in a common congenital disease of the aortic valve located in the left ventricle.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 23:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 23:02 IST
Researchers discover new mechanism in genetics to treat little hearts
Single-cell sequencing, a new technology that establishes the genetic profile of a single cell - in heart tissue.. Image Credit: ANI

Heart is known as the pump to the body, which works in co-ordination with valves divided in between the left and the right ventricle. Researchers have discovered a new mechanism involved in a common congenital disease of the aortic valve located in the left ventricle. The findings of the study were published in the prestigious journal -- Nature Genetics.

Valve disease affects two per cent of the population, which is a significant proportion. Despite this high incidence and many signs that point to the role played by genetics in aortic diseases, only a few genes have been identified to date. According to Dr Gregor Andelfinger, a pediatric cardiologist and researcher at CHU (Centre Hospitalier Universitaire) Sainte-Justine and at Universite de Montreal, the valve diseases can affect one of the heart's four valves -- the tricuspid, pulmonary, mitral or aortic valve.

"We looked at patients with a bicuspid aortic valve, which is an aortic valve that has only two functional leaflets instead of the usual three. Most patients affected by this valve disease are asymptomatic in early life. But in adulthood, this bicuspid valve can leak or cause premature aortic narrowing, resulting in shortness of breath or abnormal fatigue on exertion," said Andelfinger. According to Florian Wunnemann, PhD and the lead author of the study, to understand the role of this gene, "we had to use a preclinical model that presented the same pathological features as our young patients. This helped us to analyze the function of this gene in great detail and to define the mechanisms of the disease."

"By using single-cell sequencing, a new technology that establishes the genetic profile of a single cell -- in heart tissue. For example, we can very precisely define the type of cell behind the pathology. This really helped us demonstrate the molecular consequences of the mutation," he added. Indeed, the data shows that the mutation in patients changes the regulatory mechanism in the valves. One thing leading to another, an Israeli team of researchers at the Hadassa Hebrew University Medical Center that had identified exactly the same gene contacted Dr Andelfinger and his team, lending support to their hypothesis.

An estimated 4,000 valve surgeries are performed in Canada each year, and this figure is constantly rising due to the ageing of the population. On top of the pain and suffering of patients and their families, the economic burden is close to 1 billion USD a year. The discovery of the genetic causes of some 40 rare diseases by the teams at CHU Sainte-Justine in recent years is a shining example of this expertise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

FMA issues two sets of civil proceedings against CBL Corporation

The FMA has issued two sets of civil proceedings in the Auckland High Court against CBL Corporation Limited In liquidation CBLC, the six directors and the chief financial officer alleging multiple breaches of the Financial Markets Conduct A...

UPDATE 2-Johnson uses UK law to demand EU trade deal by end of 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the prospect of a Brexit cliff-edge at the end of 2020 to push for the European Union to give him a comprehensive free trade deal in less than 11 months. In his boldest move since winning a majo...

UPDATE 9-Boeing's 737 crisis deepens as production stops for first time in two decades

Boeing Co said on Monday it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, its biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as fallout from two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drags into 2020. Boei...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Siddle called into Australia squad for second NZ test

Pace bowler Peter Siddle has been brought into Australias squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against New Zealand on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch.Hazlewood suffered a low-gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019