Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surgeons at Delhi hospital remove 'largest' chest tumor with robotic surgery

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 22:53 IST
Surgeons at Delhi hospital remove 'largest' chest tumor with robotic surgery
Image Credit: Flickr

Surgeons at a city hospital have performed a minimally invasive robotic surgery to remove what they claim to be the largest thoracic tumour to ever be recorded. Lakopo Molotii, a 54-year-old native of Tuvalu, a country in the South Pacific, was diagnosed with a large tumour in his chest and was advised to undergo an open chest surgery by doctors.

After learning about robotic chest surgery services in India, he approached the BLK Super Speciality Hospital here where a team of specialists removed the thyroid tumour, of dimensions 12x10 cm, from his thoracic cavity, a statement issued by the hospital said. The hospital claimed that the procedure performed last week, that lasted five hours and was carried out through robotic intervention, was one of the biggest retrosternal thyroid gland removal surgeries in India.

"The tumour, removed last week, was so big that it was compressing the windpipe and had completely involved the vein of left upper limb with multiple large collaterals over the tumour," said Dr Surender Dabas, Chief of Surgical Oncology and Robotic Services at BLK Hospital. Dr Ashwani Sharma, Associate Director, Surgical Oncology at the hospital, said the tumour was densely situated between the main arteries arising from the heart.

"This tumour could have been removed by cutting the chest bone, but the challenge, in this case, was to remove it with a minimally invasive technique using robotic technology as the patient had especially travelled to India for robotic surgery," said Dr Dabas. The patient has recovered well and was discharged after four days of operation, the hospital said.

Dr Dabas said that the last 10 years have shown a major change in minimally invasive chest procedures for lung and mediastinum (the cavity between lungs) diseases. Mediastinal goitres and ectopic thyroids represent rare chest diseases. Such ailments were treated in the past through invasive surgical methods, he said.

"The evolution of robotic-assisted thoracic surgery seems to offer a valid treatment option also in patients with thoracic and cervicothoracic thyroid correlate diseases," he said, adding that experts have concluded that robotic technology helps in achieving the best surgical results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace: Rajnath Singh

The top Pakistani leadership is indulging in extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to the American leadership on Wednesday, saying incitement to anti-Indian violence is not conducive to ...

Soccer-Liverpool need Van Dijk's defensive vision: Kewell

Liverpool missed the calming presence of defender Virgil van Dijk in their 2-1 victory over Mexicos Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, former midfielder Harry Kewell said. Dutch international Van Dijk missed the match ...

US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives on Wednesday local time voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. CNN reported that a majority of the US House of Representatives voted to support the two ...

Govt to invest in road safety upgrades and road policing tools

The Government will boost investment in road safety upgrades and road policing tools as part of its new Road to Zero strategy and initial action plan launched today by Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter.Most fatal and serious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019