Flames assistant GM Snow diagnosed with ALS

  • Updated: 19-12-2019 05:49 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLFlames)

Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow has been diagnosed with ALS, his wife disclosed Wednesday. Kelsie Snow wrote a letter posted to the Flames website revealing the diagnosis and stating "ALS is a horrible disease." She said her husband has been participating in a clinical trial at the University of Miami "for the most encouraging ALS gene therapy treatment to come along."

ALS, which stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a disease of the nervous system that weakens muscles and impacts physical function. It is often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease -- after the Hall of Fame baseball player who died of the disease -- and there is no cure. Chris Snow is currently having issues with the use of his right hand and forearm, according to his wife's letter.

Chris Snow has been with the Calgary organization since 2011 and was promoted to his current role in September. He previously was the director of hockey operations with the Minnesota Wild from 2006-10. According to the letter, Chris Snow's dad died of ALS last year. Two of Chris Snow's uncles and a 28-year-old cousin also died of ALS.

"Someone has to be the first person to live with ALS rather than die from it, and one thing I've always known about Chris is that he finds a way," Kelsie Snow wrote. "No matter the obstacle, no matter how unprecedented the situation maybe -- he always, always finds away." The Snows have two children.

