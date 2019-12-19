Russia to appeal WADA's four-year doping sanctions - Tass cites RUSADA
Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Thursday it would appeal four-year doping sanctions barring the country from competing under its flag at top international sporting events, the Tass news agency reported.
RUSADA said it disagreed with the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) sanctions, which would ban the country's colours and anthem from events such as the Olympics and World Cup, and said it will refer the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Tass reported.
- READ MORE ON:
- RUSADA
- Tass
- Russia
- WADA
- Court of Arbitration for Sport
