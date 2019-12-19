Left Menu
Development News Edition

Long working hours may lead to high blood pressure, says Canadian Study

Long working hours in the office can potentially trigger high blood pressure in overworked employees, according to a Canadian study published in American Heart Association's journal `Hypertension'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 18:57 IST
Long working hours may lead to high blood pressure, says Canadian Study
Long working hours linked to high blood pressure according to Canadian study. Image Credit: ANI

Long working hours in the office can potentially trigger high blood pressure in overworked employees, according to a Canadian study published in American Heart Association's journal `Hypertension'. Additionally, job stress can even lead to a more sinister and hidden type of hypertension that can go unnoticed during a regular medical checkup but may shoot up when measured in a different surrounding or situation.

Funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, this study was carried out by a group of Canadian medical researchers who closely analysed 3500 white-collar workers from three different public institutions in Quebec, over a span of five years. For comparison, a control group of employees was chosen who spent less than 35 hours in the office each week. As against the control group, the employees spending more than 49 hours at work per week had 70 per cent higher chances of developing masked hypertension and 66 per cent higher chances of sustained high blood pressure.

Those who worked between 41 to 48 hours in a week were 54 per cent and 42 per cent more susceptible to masked and sustained hypertension respectively. The results of this experiment were adjusted for variables such as age, sex, job stress, education level, smoking status, occupation, BMI and other health factors.

"Both masked and sustained high blood pressure are linked to higher cardiovascular disease risk," said the primary author Xavier Trudel, Ph.D who is an assistant professor in the social and preventive medicine department at Laval University in Quebec, Canada. In terms of its methodology, the five-year study involved three waves of testing - in years one, three and five. To simulate in-clinic blood pressure readings, a trained assistant provided participants with a wearable monitor to check each participant's resting blood pressure three times in one morning. For the rest of the workday, the participant wore the blood pressure monitoring device, which took readings every 15 minutes - collecting a minimum of 20 additional measures for one day.

Average resting readings at or above 140/90 mmHg, and average working readings at or above 135/85, were considered high. In totality, 19 per cent of the worked up employees under the purview of this research had high blood pressure, including the ones who were already on medications for hypertension. Talking about masked hypertension, above 13 per cent of the subjects suffered from this condition while not being on any treatment.

Trudel cautioned that "people should be aware that long working hours might affect their heart health, and if they're working long hours, they should ask their doctors about checking their blood pressure over time with a wearable monitor,". "Masked hypertension can affect someone for a long period of time and is associated, in the long term, with an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Dileep examins 'visual evidence' of attack on actress

Malayalam film actor Dileep, an accused in the case of alleged abduction and molestation of a South Indian actress in 2017, on Thursday examined visual evidence of the alleged act at a trial courtroom here. Dileep, along with his lawyers a...

India, Bangladesh enjoy excellent ties, reasons for change in ministerial visits explained: MEA

India said on Thursday that its close ties with Bangladesh should not be defined in terms of the postponement of a visit or two and the two countries enjoy an excellent relationship and are keen to work together to deepen the partnership. T...

HC stays recovery proceedings against private edu institutions

The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained the Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC from initiating recovery proceedings against all private institutions in Tamil Nadu on the basis of a government order of 2010, extending the provis...

Left parties hold demonstrations against CAA

Left parties on Thursday held peaceful demonstrations at several places in Odisha demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Protest rallies were held in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Rayagada and other places. Apart from Left...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019