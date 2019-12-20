Pejavara Mutt head hospitalised, on ventilator support
The condition of the head of Pejavara Mutt, one among the 'Ashta' Mutts of Udupi, Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji is serious and he is on ventilator support. The 88-year-old pontiff is being treated for extensive Pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment, Kasturba Hospital here, where he was admitted, said in a statement on Friday.
"He is currently serious and connected to a ventilator", it said. He was brought to the hospital with complaints of difficulty in breathing at around five am on Friday from a private hospital, the statement added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
