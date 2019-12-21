Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need for bringing more Geriatric Departments in medical colleges: Vice President Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday stressed on the need for bringing in more Geriatric medicine departments in the medical colleges across the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 18:07 IST
Need for bringing more Geriatric Departments in medical colleges: Vice President Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday stressed on the need for bringing in more Geriatric medicine departments in the medical colleges across the country. Naidu addressed the gathering after releasing the book--'Health and Well Being in Late Life: Perspectives and Narratives from India' written by Dr Prasun Chatterjee, Professor of Geriatric Medicine at AIIMS.

He urged immediate family members of the elderly and community at large to accord the highest priority to their care and wellbeing. He added that strengthening the family system is the need of the hour. "As the Indian family system and values are the USP of Indian civilization, we must go back to the Indian family system, values, culture, and traditions. Respect for parents, Guru, and nature is ingrained in the Indian philosophy. We must work towards societal and attitudinal change towards the elderly," said Naidu expressing his concern over abuse and abandonment of the elderly people.

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring 2020 to 2030 as the 'Decade of Healthy Ageing', Naidu expects Institutes like AIIMS to be in the forefront in promoting healthy ageing, he said. "The National Centre for Ageing at AIIMS, a state of art 200-bedded exclusive geriatric care centre, will be functional by next year. Apart from providing an international standard of care, it will also undertake cutting-edge research on ageing," Naidu added.

Professor Dr Chatterjee, author of the book--'Health and Well Being in Late Life: Perspectives and Narratives from India' told ANI: "This book provides a holistic understanding of late old age, and situates the aged person within the context of family, caregivers, clinical and other institutions. I have discussed the preparedness for ageing through the life course perspective as well as the society in the Indian context." Health issues like depression, dementia, etc are highlighted with detailed analysis of the solutions that are practicable in low resource settings, he said.

"I tried to use narratives of elderly patients which makes it relatable and interesting to even non-academic readers. People will also find hope on witnessing a beautiful relationship between an 80-year-old senile mother and her 45-year-old divorced daughter who is dedicated to cure and care for her mother from this difficult expression of ageing," Dr Chatterjee added. At the same time, readers would be delighted to read inspiring stories of the spirit of unsung heroes who despite difficulties are making most of their lives and actively participating in the society, Dr Chatterjee added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Russia, Ukraine outline terms for five-year gas transit deal to end row

Russia and Ukraine announced terms of a new gas transit deal on Saturday, under which Moscow will supply Europe for at least another five years via its former Soviet neighbour and pay a 2.9 billion settlement to Kiev to end a legal dispute....

Kolkata: ED attaches land valued at Rs 77.7 lakhs belonging to wildlife smuggler under PMLA

Enforcement Directorate ED has provisionally attached a land measuring 5,042 sq.ft. in Kolkata valued at Rs. 77.7 lakhs under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 PMLA, claimed to be belonging to a notorious smuggler of wildlife, in a c...

'Legend' Abid, Masood give Pakistan edge over Sri Lanka

Abid Ali and Shan Masood became only the third opening pair for Pakistan to hit centuries in the same innings as Pakistan turned the tables on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test in Karachi on Saturday. Abid, nicknamed legend in Pakistan...

Odd News Roundup: Wakanda in trade list

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Wakanda free trade forever Fictional nation removed from U.S. trade listThe U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA said it removed the fictional country of Wakanda from an online list of nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019