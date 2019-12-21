Pb: 12 lakh Tramadol tablets worth Rs 85 lakh seized in Amritsar

The Food and Drugs administration (FDA) on Saturday said it has seized about 12 lakh tablets of Tramadol (habit forming drug) worth Rs 85 lakh from an Amritsar-based pharmaceutical firm. During an inspection by an FDA team, it was found that the firm had stocked a huge quantity of Tramadol tablets without seeking a permission for the same, an official statement quoted Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu as saying.

A notice under Rule 66(1) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 has been issued for taking action against the firm and further investigation is underway, Sidhu said. He said to keep a tab on the illegal sale and purchase of habit forming drugs, the FDA was conducting regular checking of wholesale and retail sale drugs' licencees.

