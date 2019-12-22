Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 02:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 02:32 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Sign-ups for 2020 Obamacare insurance on HealthCare.gov fall to 8.3 million: CMS

Enrollments for 2020 insurance plans, under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), on the HealthCare.gov website fell by about 200,000 from last year to 8.3 million, the U.S. government said on Friday, citing preliminary data. The data, as of Dec. 17, includes consumers who were granted an extension because they were unable to complete the enrollment process on Dec. 15, the initial deadline for open enrollment. U.S. government says verdict in Bayer's Roundup case should be reversed

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department said a federal appeals court should reverse a lower court verdict finding Bayer AG liable in the case of a California man who blamed its Roundup weed killer for his cancer. The government said in a friend of the court brief filed on Friday that glyphosate, the weed killer's active ingredient, is not a carcinogen and as a result a warning on the label was not required as California state law demands. AstraZeneca, Daiichi's breast cancer drug gets accelerated approval from FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had approved Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd and AstraZeneca Plc's drug to treat an advanced form of breast cancer, three months ahead of schedule. AstraZeneca in March signed a licensing and collaboration deal that committed the British drugmaker to pay up to $6.9 billion to its Japanese partner Daiichi. (https://reut.rs/2sKMyIy) Novartis in talks with patients upset about lottery-like gene therapy giveaway

Novartis is in discussion with patient groups over its lottery-style free drug program for its multi-million-dollar gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) after criticism that the process could be unfair to some babies with the deadly disease. The company said on Friday that it will be open to refining the process in the future, but it is not making any changes at this time. The program is for patients in countries where the medicine, called Zolgensma, is not yet approved for the rare genetic disorder, which can lead to death and profound physical disabilities. Canadian drug distributors say no to Trump import plan

Many of Canada's drug suppliers cannot, or will not, agree to ship cheaper prescription medicines into the United States, a new challenge to the Trump administration's push to reduce drug prices, companies and industry officials told Reuters. The administration on Wednesday proposed new regulations that would allow states to import prescription drugs from Canada. They would require a state such as Florida to partner with a wholesaler licensed by Health Canada, which regulates drugs. Knee injuries in early adulthood may hasten arthritis

Young adults who have had knee injuries are much more likely than uninjured peers to develop arthritis in the knee by middle age, especially if they have broken bones or torn connective tissue, a recent study suggests. Researchers followed almost 150,000 adults ages 25 to 34, including about 5,200 with a history of knee injuries, for almost two decades. Compared to people who never had knee injuries, those who did were nearly six times as likely to develop knee osteoarthritis during the first 11 years of follow-up, with more than triple the risk over the next eight years. U.S. FDA declines to approve GSK drugs division's long acting HIV injection

GlaxoSmithKline's HIV drugs division ViiV Healthcare said on Saturday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its long acting HIV injection. ViiV, in which Pfizer and Shionogi have small stakes, said it received a so-called complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA in which the regulator questioned the treatment's chemistry, manufacturing and controls process, but not its safety. Merck says Ebola vaccine to be available at lowest access price for poor nations

Merck & Co said on Friday it expects to make licensed doses of its recently approved Ebola vaccine available in the third quarter of 2020 and price the single-dose injection at the lowest possible access price for poor and middle-income countries. The vaccine, Ervebo, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, a month after Europe gave its nod to the vaccine, a move that has been hailed by the World Health Organization. First Ebola relapse recorded in Congo outbreak, WHO says

Health officials in eastern Congo have documented the first relapse in the current Ebola epidemic, the World Health Organization said on Friday. The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has so far infected more than 3,300 people and killed more than 2,200 since the middle of last year, making it the second-worst on record. As U.S. vaping injuries taper off, new evidence points to vitamin E

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a series of reports on Friday indicating that the outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries appears to be waning, as evidence mounts that vitamin E acetate, a cutting agent used in marijuana vape cartridges, is playing a role in the illnesses. So far, 54 people have died and more than 2,500 have been hospitalized in the outbreak, which started in the summer and spread to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and two U.S. territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Boeing's Starliner astronaut fails key test to reach space station

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

Allseas suspends Nord Stream 2 work ahead of U.S. defense bill-statement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool crowned Club World Cup champions

Liverpool won FIFA Club World Cup for the first time on Saturday with a decisive goal scored by Roberto Firmino in the ninth minute of the extra time. Neither club was able to score any goal in the opening 90 minutes that witnessed an up-to...

Silfverberg's shot gives Ducks shootout win over Isles

Jakob Silfverbergs backhanded goal in the shootouts bottom of the third round helped the Anaheim Ducks sweep the season series from the New York Islanders in a 6-5 win on Saturday afternoon in Uniondale, N.Y. After teammate Max Comtois and ...

BJP legal cell convenor moves Delhi HC against Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana

Rajesh Kumar, convenor of the legal cell of BJP, has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court challenging the policy guidelines for the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana of the Delhi government. The petitioner has challenged the arbitrary collect...

UPDATE 2-West Africa renames CFA franc but keeps it pegged to euro

West Africas monetary union has agreed with France to rename its CFA franc the Eco and cut some of the financial links with Paris that have underpinned the regions common currency since its creation soon World War Two. Under the deal, the E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019