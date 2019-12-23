Anti-CAA stir: Leaves of doctors, paramedical staff canceled in Ghaziabad; hospitals put on alert

The health department in Ghaziabad has canceled leaves of all government doctors and paramedical staff for the next 15 days to deal with any untoward situation in the wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). All government hospitals, primary and community health centers have been put on alert in the district, Chief Medical Officer N K Gupta said.

Private hospitals have also been cautioned to remain vigilant, he added. The orders have been issued as there are apprehensions of troublesome incidents during protests against the CAA, Gupta said.

He said ambulance services 102 and 108 will remain active. The CMO said leaves of the staff or the doctors will be granted only in emergency cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

