Health News Roundup: diabetes patients turn to 'black-market' for medication; E-bikes show distinct pattern of injuries and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. diabetes patients turn to 'black market' for medications, supplies

Diabetes medications and blood-test supplies are sold, traded and donated on black markets because the U.S. healthcare system isn't meeting patients' needs, a study shows. In a survey, about half of the people who participated in these underground exchanges said they do it because they lack access to the proper medications and supplies to manage their diabetes, researchers report in the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology.

E-bikes show distinct pattern of severe injuries

E-bikes and electric scooters are becoming increasingly popular in the United States, but the powered bikes carry a higher risk of severe injuries than traditional bicycles and a different pattern of injury risks compared with scooters, a recent study finds. The authors analyzed emergency department data collected from 2000 to 2017 by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission's National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS), on injuries involving all three types of vehicles.

Fathers should be screened for postpartum blues, too

Screening fathers for postpartum depression is as important as screening mothers, researchers argue, and current guidelines don't go far enough in urging doctors to identify new fathers who may be suffering. A perspectives piece in the journal Pediatrics points out that recent guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommend that pediatricians use well-child visits to screen mothers for postpartum depression, yet they hardly mention fathers.

Allergan signs $750 million settlement with purchasers of Alzheimer's drug Namenda

Purchasers of Allergan Plc's Namenda asked a federal judge on Tuesday to approve a $750 million settlement of claims that the drugmaker conspired to keep generic versions of the Alzheimer's medication off the market. Lawyers for the plaintiffs said the preliminary settlement, which requires a judge's approval, would be the largest amount paid by one defendant to resolve a class action brought by "direct purchasers" under the federal Hatch-Waxman antitrust law, which encourages the manufacture of generic drugs.

Countries implementing about half of WHO recommendations

About half of the recommendations suggested by the World Health Organization to reduce chronic disease are put into practice, according to a new study. Implementation is slowly improving, yet alcohol and tobacco policies are the least widely practiced, researchers report in The Lancet Global Health.

Transgender children sense their gender identities at young ages

Transgender children may start to identify with toys and clothes typical of their gender identity from a very young age, a recent study suggests. And their confidence in their gender identity is generally as strong as that of cisgender children, whose identity matches their sex assigned at birth, researchers found.

Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois on New Year's Day

Many pot-smoking adults in Illinois will ring in the new year on a high note when recreational marijuana use becomes legal in the state on Jan. 1. Starting New Year's Day, people 21 and older will be able to legally buy up to 30 grams of marijuana flower, 5 grams of marijuana concentrate, or 500 grams of THC-infused products such as edibles at licensed commercial dealers throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.