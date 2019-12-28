Delhi doctor advises people to have hot liquids to beat cold

With Delhi reeling under cold wave conditions, doctors have advised people to consume hot liquids at regular intervals and wear woollen clothes to keep themselves warm. " I would advise people to keep themselves warm and have hot liquids at regular intervals. One should have tea, coffee and soup in this season," said Dr Atul Gogia, a general physician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The doctors have also advised people suffering from respiratory disease or asthma to keep medicines handy and take medical advice if needed. "Generally during this season, blood pressure and sugar levels shoot up among patients. People having respiratory problems must consult their doctors if they feel breathlessness or face any other issue," Dr Gogia said.

He also advised morning walkers to go out a little late after the sun rises. "I would also suggest them to do some physical activity indoors to keep themselves fit." Delhi and its adjoining states such as Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan are reeling under cold weather conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.