Left Menu
Development News Edition

A final fundraiser for man who boosted ice bucket challenge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gloucester
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 04:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 04:12 IST
A final fundraiser for man who boosted ice bucket challenge
The event, in its eighth year, raised money for the Pete Frates #3 Fund, which helped pay for Frates' medical bills.

Hundreds of people plunged into the chilly ocean at a Massachusetts beach on Saturday to honor Peter Frates, the former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig's disease helped spread the ALS ice bucket challenge. About 1,000 people showed up for the final "Plunge for Pete" at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, and more than half of those braved the frigid waters on what would have been Frates' 35th birthday.

The event, in its eighth year, raised money for the Pete Frates #3 Fund, which helped pay for Frates' medical bills. "He is laughing so hard right now at me getting into the ocean," said Frates' wife, Julie, who participated in the plunge for the first time wearing the bikini she had on when she first met her husband. "This is the best birthday party he could ask for and wherever he is, he is very grateful."

The former Boston College baseball player, who lived in Beverly, a suburb north of Boston, died December 9 after a seven-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The family has accumulated roughly USD 500,000 in debt for their son's medical care, Pete's father, John Frates said, and the final fundraiser will hopefully help close the gap.

The family will continue to raise money for the separate Peter Frates Family Foundation, which helps other ALS patients cover home health care costs, he said. The number of people who signed up to take the actual plunge far exceeded the peak of 250 participants who participated in 2014, the year the ice bucket challenge went viral and raised more than $200 million for ALS research worldwide.

The ice bucket challenge involved pouring a bucket of ice water over one's head and posting a video of it on social media and then challenging others to do the same or make a donation to charity. Most people did both. The challenge began in 2014 when pro golfer Chris Kennedy challenged his wife's cousin Jeanette Senerchia, whose husband has ALS. Patient Pat Quinn, of Yonkers, New York, picked up on it and started its spread, but when Frates and his family got involved, the phenomenon exploded on social media.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to paralysis because of the death of motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain. There is no known cure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against CAA, NRC in Chennai

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia's Siddle retires from internationals

Australia paceman Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 35 after taking 221 wickets in a distinguished 67-test career. Siddle broke the news to his Australia team mates at the Melbourne Cricket G...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of GeorgiaA federal judge on Friday denied an attempt to restore about 98,000 voters in Georgia to the U.S. states el...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL 49ers-Seahawks showdown headlines road to Super BowlA super showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will highlight the final Sunday of the National Football Lea...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Hardline leader in Indian state defends strict action to quell protestsThe chief minister of Indias Uttar Pradesh state has rebuffed accusations from rights groups of police abuses during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019