Health News Roundup: Samoa ends measles state of emergency as infection rate slows

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Samoa ends measles state of emergency as infection rate slows

The South Pacific island nation of Samoa has lifted a six week-state of emergency after the infection rate from a measles outbreak that has swept the country started to come under control. Samoa's island population of just 200,000 has been gripped by the highly infectious disease that has killed 81 people, most of them babies and young children, and infected more than 5,600 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.