Study suggests bioelectric stimulations can be used to treat skin lesions

A new study reveals that several human diseases including skin lesions can be treated by applying bioelectrical impulses. The study was published in the special issue of the journal Bioelectricity.

The technique, Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS), functions by delivering nanosecond pulsed electric fields to tissues and cells. The technique specifically targets cells that generate nanometer wide pores and facilitate the entry of small ions that alter the flow the sodium, potassium, and calcium icons inside and outside of the cell. This can induce death of the cell in the case of dermal lesions and since it does not affect the dermal collagen it does not result in scarring.

In the study, Dr Richard Nuccitelli discussed the characteristics of NPS, its effects on epidermal lesions, on dermal lesions, on warts and on normal skin. A similar technique of regulating ion channel was also used for rescuing tadpoles from the effects of alcohol.

The research was supported by the National Institutes of Health. (ANI)

