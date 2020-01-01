Left Menu
Development News Edition

China rolls out new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 18:24 IST
China rolls out new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease

China's much publicised new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease has hit the market, raising hopes of a cure for millions of people in the country and abroad suffering from the brain disorder. Extracted from brown algae, the medicine is said to be the world's first innovative therapy for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease in 17 years, China's National Medical Products Administration (CNMPA) said.

The drug named GV-971, which was officially approved on November 2, is now available in the domestic market from Sunday, official media here reported. It is however priced 40,000 yuan (USD 5,700) for a patient per annum.

Playing down the high price, Lyu Songtao, chairman of Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceuticals, one of the drug's developers, said: "We will try to include it in the basic medical insurance programme so it will be reimbursable, so the drug will be affordable to most patients". According to the CNMPA, GV-971 can treat mild to moderate forms of Alzheimer's disease and improve cognition.

The drug provides new choices to patients with Alzheimer's and continued research will be conducted on its long-term effects and safety, it said. Alzheimer's disease, which mostly affects elderly people, is regarded as an incurable, irreversible and progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory, thinking ability and the capability to carry out simple tasks.

There are at least 50 million Alzheimer's patients worldwide, including more than 10 million in China. The numbers are expected to triple to 150 million worldwide and 40 million in China by 2050, which will impose great burdens on the society.

Zhang Xiaodong, vice-president of the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association, said the drug is the only Alzheimer's medicine out of a number of drugs developed by pharmaceutical companies around the globe to have survived clinical trials over the past two decades, despite the investment of hundreds of billions of US dollars. "Worldwide, progress in the research and development of drugs for the disease has been very slow, and the needs of patients are increasingly urgent," he was quoted as saying by the state-run China Economic Net.

Zhang Zhenxin, a professor of neurology at Peking Union Medical College Hospital and a leading participant in the third-phase trial of the drug, said many patients taking part in the trial had shown great improvement in their cognitive abilities, and some improvement even persisted after they stopped using the drug. "We expect to have further research on the drug after its availability in the market, to explain more clearly how the drug works," she said.

Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceuticals also announced on Sunday that it will invest USD 3 billion for further research on the drug, including conducting clinical research involving more than 2,000 Alzheimer's patients in 200 clinical research centres overseas, including North America, the European Union and the Asia-Pacific region, the report said. The research will show the drug's safety and efficiency in people of different races, it said.

The international clinical trials may finish in 2024, paving the way for its approval overseas, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Kubica joins Alfa Romeo F1 team as reserve driver

Robert Kubica will be Alfa Romeos Formula One reserve driver for the 2020 season with Polish oil company and personal backer PKN ORLEN joining as co-title sponsor, the Swiss-based team said on Wednesday. Kubica, 35, made his race debut with...

BJP stages protest seeking Tamil orator's arrest

BJP cadres, led by senior state party leader, staged a protest demonstration here on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of a Tamil orator for his provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The protest...

UPDATE 3-Tear gas fired at Hong Kong new year's mass march as protesters vow to keep fighting

A march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on New Years Day spiralled into chaotic scenes as police fired several rounds of tear gas and water cannon at crowds including families before halting the event. T...

Punjab: CM lauds marked improvement in several key sectors under SDGs

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday lauded the marked improvement in several key sectors under the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs in the state, while calling for more aggressive efforts to boost performance in oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020