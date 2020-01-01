Rajasthan: Infant dies after getting burn injuries in Alwar hospital

A newborn girl who sustained critical burn injuries when a fire broke out at a hospital in Rajasthan's Alwar, has succumbed to injuries, a district official said on Wednesday. The girl was shifted to JK Lon Hospital on Tuesday after she received 70 per cent burn injuries in the government hospital in Alwar, where the short-circuit occurred.

"There were around 15 children in the ward when the short circuit took place. All were rescued by the hospital staff," state Health Minister Raghu Sharma told ANI. Asked about the infant's death, the minister said that strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty in the incident.

"It is a very sad incident. We have formed a committee of three people to look into it. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.