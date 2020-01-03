Left Menu
Development News Edition

US unveils partial ban on flavoured e-cigarettes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 02:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 02:30 IST
US unveils partial ban on flavoured e-cigarettes

Washington, Jan 3 (AFP) The US government has announced it would soon ban most flavoured e-cigarettes as it tries to curb a rising tide of youth vaping, but stopped short of the full ban promised in September by President Donald Trump. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said cartridge-based e-cigarettes in flavours "other than tobacco or menthol" would be illegal unless they receive specific authorization from the government.

Companies that do not cease making and selling such cartridges within 30 days will face punishment, the FDA said. "The United States has never seen an epidemic of substance use arise as quickly as our current epidemic of youth use of e-cigarettes," Health Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

Azar said prioritizing flavours most widely used by children would ensure e-cigarettes were a potential "off-ramp" for adult smokers but not an "on-ramp" to nicotine addiction for youngsters. "We will not stand idly by as this crisis among America's youth grows and evolves, and we will continue monitoring the situation and take further actions as necessary," he added.

The 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey shows that more than five million US middle and high school students are e-cigarette users, with nearly one million using daily. "Additional data from another federal survey further underscore that youth are particularly attracted to e-cigarette flavours such as fruit and mint, much more so than tobacco or menthol flavoured e-cigarettes," the Department of Health and Human Services said.

The flavour ban will exempt large, tank-based vaping devices, however, which are primarily sold in vape shops that cater to adult smokers. (AFP) RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Red Sox sign C Plawecki to one-year deal

The Boston Red Sox signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a one-year contract to back up Christian Vazquez. The Boston Globe reported the deal was worth 900,000.Plawecki, 28, is a former first-round pick of the New York Mets who played four seaso...

Children among 18 killed in Sudan military plane crash: army

Khartoum, Jan 3 AFP Four children were among 18 people killed when a Sudanese military transport plane crashed after take off from West Darfur state, an army spokesman said. The plane crashed five minutes after take off from an airport in t...

UPDATE 1-Catalan separatists to break Spain's political deadlock

A Catalan separatist party said on Thursday it would abstain during the Spanish parliaments upcoming vote to confirm Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez as prime minister, potentially ending the prolonged national political deadlock. Spain was w...

Bills DE Lawson questionable vs. Texans

Buffalo defensive end Shaq Lawson is one of four players listed as questionable on the injury report for the Bills AFC wild-card game against the host Houston Texans on Saturday. Lawson is dealing with a hamstring injury that caused him to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020