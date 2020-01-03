Left Menu
Development News Edition

First occurrence, treatment of spaceflight medical risk reported

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 18:18 IST
First occurrence, treatment of spaceflight medical risk reported

Scientists have reported the first ever case of a medical risk in space -- a blood clot formation in the internal jugular vein of an astronaut onboard the International Space Station (ISS). The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, measured the structure and function of the internal jugular vein in long-duration spaceflight where astronauts are exposed to sustained headward blood and tissue fluid shifts.

The jugular veins take deoxygenated blood from the head back to the heart. Researchers from the Louisiana State University (LSU) in the US assessed eleven astronauts involved in the vascular study during a long-duration mission.

The study sought to close gaps in knowledge about circulatory physiology that will not only benefit patients on Earth, but could be critical for the health of astronauts during future space exploration missions to the moon and Mars. Ultrasound examinations of the astronauts' internal jugular veins were performed at scheduled times of the mission.

Results of the ultrasound performed about two months into the mission revealed a suspected obstructive left internal jugular venous thrombosis (blood clot) in one astronaut. Even as the astronaut was in space, he was guided in real time, and interpreted by two independent radiologists from the Earth to conduct an ultrasound, which confirmed the suspicion.

Since NASA had not encountered this condition in space before, multiple specialty discussions weighed the unknown risks of the clot travelling and blocking a vessel against anticoagulation therapy in microgravity. The space station pharmacy had 20 vials containing 300 milligramme of injectable enoxaparin -- a blood thinner -- but no anticoagulation-reversal drug.

The injections posed their own challenges -- syringes are a limited commodity, and drawing liquids from vials is a significant challenge because of surface-tension effects. The astronaut began treatment with the enoxaparin, initially at a higher dose that was reduced after 33 days to make it last until an oral anticoagulant -- apixaban -- could arrive via a supply spacecraft.

According to the study, spontaneous blood flow was still absent after 90 days of anticoagulation treatment. However, the size of the clot progressively shrank and blood flow through the affected internal jugular segment could be induced at day 47.

The astronaut took apixaban until four days before the return to the Earth. On landing, ultrasound scans showed that the remaining clot had flattened into the walls of the blood vessels with no need for further anticoagulation treatment.

This flatenned clot was present for 24 hours after landing, and disappeared after 10 days. The astronaut exhibited no symptoms six months after returning to the Earth.

"The biggest question that remains is how would we deal with this on an exploration class mission to Mars? How would we prepare ourselves medically?" said study co-author Serena Aunon-Chancellor from LSU. More studies are need to further elucidate clot formation during space travel and determine possible countermeasures, the researchers said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, safe havens surge as U.S. strikes kill Iranian commander

Oil prices jumped nearly 3 a barrel and gold, the yen and safe-haven bonds all rallied on Friday, after the U.S. killing of Irans top military commander in an air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions between the two powers. Traders were cle...

Man 'neutralized' after stabbing passers-by in Paris suburb: Police

Man neutralized after stabbing passers-by in Paris suburb Police....

French police shoot dead man near Paris after stabbing attempt - BFM TV

French police shot dead a man on Friday in the city of Villejuif near Paris after he tried to stab several people in a public park, Frances BFM TV reported.BFTM TV said the attacker died shortly after he was shot and said one of the victims...

Italy's Salvini looks to avoid trial over migrant standoff

Italys far-right League leader Matteo Salvini, looking to avoid trial for alleged kidnapping, has defended his decision to detain migrants on a coastguard boat last July, saying the move had been backed by the whole government.Salvini was i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020