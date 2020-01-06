Dr Batra's: Breathe Easy With Homeopathy

According to a study in the Lancet Medical Journal, out of every 10 asthmatic patients globally, 1 is from India. No wonder that with the onset of winters, parents across the country begin to shudder - not from the cold but from the fear that their child is going to get ill. Winter brings with it an inverted atmosphere which triggers cough, cold and attacks of breathlessness. Dr Batra's showcases how the natural, painless and side-effect free Homeopathy could be just the right present to gift loved one's good health.

Allergic rhinitis, asthma, bronchitis, tonsillitis and sinusitis, are some common forms of respiratory ailments. These are caused when the airways are blocked due to environmental factors such as dust, dander, pollution, pollen and smoke, genetic factors such as family history, and stress. Homeopathy has a proven efficacy in the treatment of respiratory ailments as it provides symptomatic relief, decreases the tendency and frequency of recurrences and there is no lifelong dependency on medicines. Homeopathy also treats from the root, is more cost effective and improves the overall quality of life for those suffering from respiratory ailments.

Homeopathy and Asthma:

Asthma can be a life-changing disease for a lot of people as it can restrict seemingly-normal daily activities like commuting to office or school, exercising, playing sports, cooking and household chores and socialising. Asthmatic attacks can also be life-threatening. In children, it is one of the main reasons to miss school. It is a psychosomatic disorder - triggered as much by allergens as by dysfunctional relationships and stress. For asthma treatment in homeopathy, ones need to treat its root cause.

Homeopathy uses a holistic approach that includes understanding the psychological, physical and environmental factors to treat patients. Side-effect free and natural homeopathic medicines help to reduce spasms of the respiratory tract and boost immunity. Homeopathic medicines for asthma also improve breathing capacity, reduce the need for hospitalisation, and in the case of children, improve attendance at school, levels of concentration and academic performance.

According to a clinical study conducted on patients attending an asthma outpatient clinic in Scotland, the patients who received homeopathic immunotherapy reported milder asthma symptoms overall than those who received placebo.

"Dr Batra's treatment for my bronchial asthma has benefited me. I no longer have trouble breathing at night or in winters."

- Sangam Singh, Jamnagar

Homeopathy and Bronchitis:

Bronchitis is a respiratory disorder in which the tubes that carry air to the lungs are inflamed and irritated. This causes the inner lining of these tubes to swell and produce mucus, leading to a cough. Bronchitis can be acute or chronic in nature, depending on the duration of the illness. Acute bronchitis develops from cold or other respiratory infections, whereas chronic bronchitis results from a more constant irritation of the bronchial tubes, often caused by smoking.

Homeopathy can significantly help sufferers of both kinds of bronchitis, and can provide gentle and safe treatment. According to a clinical study conducted on 217 patients with bronchitis who were treated in Germany, the patients receiving homeopathy had fewer days of coughing than the patients receiving placebo.

"We started treatment for our son's bronchitis at Dr Batra's a year ago. In less than a year, his bronchitis has become much better and he is getting sick less often."

- Patient's father Mr. Swapnil Gore, Mumbai

Homeopathy and Allergic Rhinitis:

Allergic rhinitis or nasal allergy is characterized by symptoms like sneezing, watery eyes, nasal itching and/or congestion and runny nose. These symptoms occur when a person comes in contact with allergens like dust, pet dander and certain seasonal pollens. Allergic rhinitis can drastically affect one's quality of life and therefore needs to be treated.

Allergic rhinitis treatment in homeopathy is an effective medical option that offers significant relief in patients affected by it.

According to a clinical study conducted on 201 patients with allergic rhinitis who were treated in Germany, the group of patients that received the homeopathic medicine for allergic rhinitis reported fewer hay fever symptoms than the group that received placebo. This treatment was conducted during the pollen season.

"I had a severe allergy problem. After my treatment at Dr Batra's, I can feel the improvement."

- Ms. Manika Banerjee, Kolkata

Commenting on the efficacy of homeopathy in treating respiratory allergies, Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient and Founder, Dr Batra's Group of Companies said, "In my 45 years of practice, I have seen a lot of people suffering from distressing symptoms of respiratory ailments which are easily treatable by homeopathy which is safe and effective. I have also seen homeopathy providing long-term relief from these ailments."

One of the latest innovations at Dr Batra's has been the use of genetics in homeopathic treatment. This particularly helps doctors to safely and accurately predict hereditary ailments including allergic rhinitis, asthma and bronchitis, as well as nutritional deficiencies that hamper child development. The Genetic Test for Dr Batra's Geno Homeopathy consists of a simple and painless saliva test that can assess the severity of a medical problem even years before the disease appears. By combining the study of Genetic Tests with homeopathic medicines, we have seen treatment results improving from 93% to 97%. Over the past 30 years, Dr Batra's has established a base of over 10 lakh patients with over 30,000 treated for respiratory ailments alone.

Dr Batra's has a special offer running at Dr Batra's clinics for patients suffering from respiratory ailments. The Geno Homeopathy treatment for any respiratory ailment would be available at a discount of 20%. To avail the offer, visit the nearest Dr Batra's clinic or call on 9167791677 today. Offer is valid till 31st January 2020 only.

