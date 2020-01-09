Left Menu
Development News Edition

New study claims to have found root of fatal malaria infection

The origin of Malaria infection has finally been revealed. A new study has come up with the data that can aggravate the treatment of the complex infection.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 15:59 IST
New study claims to have found root of fatal malaria infection
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI

The origin of Malaria infection has finally been revealed. A new study has come up with the data that can aggravate the treatment of the complex infection. According to Professor Ian Cheeseman from Texas Biomedical Research Institute, "We don't know what is inside malaria infections, or how many different genetically distinct strains of parasites there are. We don't know how related they are to each other. We don't know how many mosquitoes they came from."

He was the Principal Investigator of a three-year study which got published at the latest edition of Cell Host & Microbe, a high-impact peer-reviewed publication. The common fact about the disease is that the parasites carried and spread by Anopheles mosquito bites are behind the infectious disease. But to know further, Cheeseman and his teammates used advanced technology to create single-cell genome sequencing.

As a result, a new scenario came to the forefront describing how frequent are the chances to get infected by the mosquito bites. The study was carried out on blood samples donated by Chikhwawa residents. The area is infamous for its high mosquito count. Surprisingly the researchers found that all the infections came particularly from a single mosquito bite.

"Complex malaria infections are majorly caused by a single mosquito bite transmitting many genetically diverse but related parasites into the bloodstream of a patient," Dr. Standwell Nkhoma, lead author on the study and a Malawian national, mentioned. This revelation would enable experts to restrict the mosquitoes from spreading the infection effectively and extensively.

The major limitation of controlling malaria has been the defense against the spread of antimalarial medication. Efficient models to deal with such issues can be built on the basis of the newest addition to the available data. Malaria afflicts more or less 200 million from across the globe per year and proves fatal to more than 400,000 people, of whom most are children, according to the World Health Organization. "Any of our initiatives to understand this fatal parasite will make an enormous impact," Dr Cheeseman concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon issues travel ban on Ghosn: judicial source

Lebanon issued a travel ban against former car magnate Carlos Ghosn Thursday, a judicial source said, after investigators questioned him about an Interpol red notice of financial misconduct charges in Japan.The state prosecution issued a tr...

UPDATE 3-Tesco outstrips retail rivals with Christmas sales rise

Tesco, Britains biggest supermarket group, rode out a subdued Christmas to lift UK sales by 0.1, enough to beat its main rivals amid the toughest high street conditions in years. Chief Executive Dave Lewis said Tescos UK stores delivered th...

Malaysia's attorney-general drops sex-video case; minister denounces plot

Malaysias attorney general on Thursday declined to prosecute anyone linked to a series of leaked videos purportedly showing the economic affairs minister having sex with a man. The minister, Azmin Ali, had denied links to the videos first c...

AP CM launches Rs 6,318 cr 'Amma Vodi' scheme for indigent

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched his governments flagship programme Amma Vodi scheme meant to support lakhs of poor and needy mothers to educate their children. Marking the launch, Reddy pressed a bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020