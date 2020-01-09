Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul writes to Kerala health minister over report of new H1N1 cases in Wayanad

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:11 IST
Rahul writes to Kerala health minister over report of new H1N1 cases in Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja to provide facilities to adequately prepare for a possible H1N1 outbreak as some students and teachers of a school in his Wayanad constituency have been infected by the virus. In his letter, Gandhi asked Shailaja to provide testing facilities and also conduct awareness campaigns on preventive measures for H1N1.

He said it had come to his notice that around 150 students and teachers of Anayyamkannu Higher Secondary School had been infected by H1N1 in the first week of January and they were showing symptoms of the disease. The Congress leader said they were under observation and the Health Department was conducting a medical camp and an expert medical team was expected to visit the school on Thursday.

"Given the highly contagious nature of H1N1, I request the Health Department to extend all possible support to public healthcare facilities to adequately prepare for any possibility of an outbreak, including provisioning of testing facilities; and also conduct awareness campaigns regarding preventive measures. "I am confident that the Department of Health and Family Welfare will proactively work to contain the spread of this disease," Gandhi said in his letter.

The former Congress president represents the Wayanad Parliamentary constituency in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Hungary PM says European conservatives losing influence, flags new party grouping

The European Peoples Party, the European parliaments umbrella center-right bloc, is losing influence as it has shifted towards liberal and centrist policies which need to change, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.If the...

SC seeks response of UP govt on arrest of journalist under Gangster Act

The Supreme Court Thursday sought Uttar Pradesh governments reply on a bail plea of a journalist arrested under the stringent UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act for alleged blackmailing and extortion of Noida police offi...

We appealed to HRD ministry to remove VC, they told us by tomorrow we will have dialogue: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

We appealed to HRD ministry to remove VC, they told us by tomorrow we will have dialogue JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh....

UPDATE 3-Lebanon bans ex-Nissan boss Ghosn from travelling-judicial sources

A Lebanese prosecutor imposed a travel ban on former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, judicial sources said, after he was questioned over an Interpol warrant issued by Japan seeking his arrest on financial misconduct charges. Ghosn fle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020