IAC to build a centre of excellence at Sirakole: Somani

The India Autism Center is planning to build a centre of excellence (COE) at Sirakole in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, IAC chairman and managing trustee Suresh Somani said on Thursday. "We have identified land at Sirakole on Diamond Harbour Road. We are waiting for the final nod from the state government which has been very supportive," Somani told reporters.

He said, "This is not a residential project or a resort but a centre of excellence where around 600 residents will be able to stay. People who are connected with Autism in some way will be able to pay and stay here." The COE would be designed to help autistic to manage their disorder, he said. IAC will hold a three-day international conference "Autism 2020", at the city-based Amity University starting on Friday.

Senior psychiatrists from 10 countries including the US, UK, Peru, Canada, Israel, Bangladesh would be participating in the conference, he said..

